Jackson Fire Department seeks online ‘Fill the Boot’ donations

JACKSON, Tenn. –According to a Facebook post from the Jackson Fire Department, the organization is doing things a bit differently this year for the annual “Fill the Boot” drive to help the MDA.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association has benefited from local support from the Jackson Fire Department every year, and COVID-19 has made things a bit different this time around.

According to the post, after walking the streets for over sixty-seven years in the “Fill the Boot” campaigns, the JFD is now reaching out to the community to continue raising much needed funds, but doing so in a more pandemic friendly manner.

Per the post, the Jackson Fire Department is asking supporters to please donate to the cause online.

These donations will bring much needed help to children and adults in the community, and will also help support innovative research to change the future for people with neuromuscular disease per the post.

Those wanting to donate to the cause can visit the the Jackson Fire Department’s Facebook page for more information or donate online at this website.