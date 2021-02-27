Room fire closes unit at Henry County Medical Center

PARIS, Tenn. — According to a press release from Henry County Medical Center, a contained fire was discovered earlier today in a patient room. This caused the closure of their New Haven Behavioral Health Unit.

Per the release the affected unit was evacuated, very little damage occurred and no injuries were reported. However for their safety, patients on the unit were relocated to other facilities or if possible discharged to their families for precautionary purposes.

According to the release, the fire only affected the Lake Haven Behavioral Unit and it will remain closed to new admissions until a proper assessment for safety and security purposes can be completed.

Per the release, Henry County Medical Center issued the following statement, “First, we are extremely grateful that no patients were harmed in this incident,” said Lisa Casteel, CEO at HCMC. “We continue to investigate the incident and assess the behavioral health unit before we open it back to patients. We are thankful and grateful for our staff and the Paris Fire Department for their quick response and will work with the Paris Police Department regarding the incident.”

According to information from the release, the families of those affected will be notified, and the other floor of the unit will be closed due to proximity and possible smoke.