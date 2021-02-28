Local High School Basketball Coach Retires
JACKSON, Tenn -A Local Jackson Head Basketball Coach Retires From His Position to Become Assistant Principal
JACKSON, Tenn. — This past Saturday Northside High School’s head basketball coach Tony Brown announced his retirement from coaching.
Brown will now move into a new position as Northside’s new Assistant Principal, accepting a broader responsibility within the school.
Excited to learn more about the other side of being an educator, Brown is grateful for his time as a coach, being trusted by his administration to help lead young men in the right direction.
He also thanks his parents, for their undying support during a 200 plus win, 15 year career.
Congratulations, Tony Brown.