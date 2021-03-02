Johnson & Johnson vaccine en-route to Tennessee, health commissioner says

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is en-route to arrive in Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state will receive 54,000 doses of the vaccine, and then will not receive more until the week of March 22.

This number, on top of the 192,000 Moderna and Phizer vaccines, totals to a quarter million vaccines in Tennessee for this week.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says this vaccine will be great for large vaccination sites and for people who may struggle to find the time to go back for a second dose.

“The J&J product will likely be pushed out to other large sites for drive-thru events, so many of our metro partners are going to get the J&J product because they are going to have large drive-thru events,” Piercey said.

Piercey encourages you to go to vaccinefinder.org to find vaccine sites.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, she says there is 228,000 vaccine appointments available.