LIFT Wellness Center receives certification by Medical Fitness Association

JACKSON, Tenn. — The LIFT Wellness Center has been recertified by the Medical Fitness Association.

The center says it is one of very few in the U.S. to have the certification, and represents a step towards improving the health of the community.

“We are proud to be one of only 36 certified centers in the United States and the only certified center in the state. Obtaining this re-certification ensures that we are maintaining the highest

safety and quality standards in the industry for our members. We would not have the success that we have without our loyal members, so a big thank you goes out to those who have chosen

LIFT as their health and wellness home,” said Miki Martin, PT, Director.

The release from LIFT says the program is the first and only certification offered to specifically to facilities in the medical fitness industry.