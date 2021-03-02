Melanie Hunsucker Malone, age 67, resident of Bolivar, Tennessee and wife of the late Brian “Bones” Malone, departed this life Sunday afternoon, February 28, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Melanie was born May 10, 1953 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Donald Hunsucker, Sr. and Vera Valentine Hunsucker. She was employed as an assistant manager at Stockdale’s for many years before her retirement. Melanie enjoyed gardening and anything she could do in her yard.

Mrs. Malone is survived by two sons, Billy Mason of Cordova, TN and Brian Mason of Michigan City, MS; her sister, Anne Collins of Eads, TN; her brother, Don Hunsucker, Jr. of Slayden, MS; and her granddaughter, Kaylee Mason of Lamar, MS. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Little and Dorothy Carpenter.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Malone will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Malone will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland.

