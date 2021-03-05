Funeral service for Johnnie Mae Edwards, age 79, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, TN.

Mrs. Edwards died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bells, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Edwards will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.