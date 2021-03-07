Jackson Recreation and Parks Dept. plans drive-thru Easter event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Per an announcement on social media, the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department is offering a fun event for area kids later this month.

An Easter Eggstravaganza Drive-Thru event will be held on March 27 at Leeper Lane Park in Jackson per the post.

The event is co-sponsored by Madison Co. Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Jackson.

According to the post, the event is for children ages 3-years-old through ten-years-old and will offer the chance to win prizes.

A larger prize will be offered to the child who discovers a special golden egg.

Per the announcement, the event is completely drive-thru and children and parents are asked to remain in their vehicles unless claiming a prize.

The posts also states that kids must be present to receive a bag and participants are asked to wear a mask for their safety and for that of the volunteers.

Per the post, the event will be held on March 27 from 10 A.M. to Noon at Leeper Lane Park located at 560 Leeper Lane in Jackson.

For more information call (731) 988-3850 or (731) 425-8398.