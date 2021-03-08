Gleason boy raises funds through hot cocoa business

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local boy is helping feed those in need, one hot chocolate at a time.

Eight-year-old Gleason resident, Barrett Bowers wanted to do something special to support his local mobile free pantry.

“With Loco Cocoa, we have raised enough money to buy a new building because they used to have an older, plastic building, which was blown away by the wind and rain,” Barrett Bowers said.

Barrett Bowers created his own homemade hot chocolate business to support The Little Free Pantry in Martin, which provides free food to those in need.

“I hope they are able to just keep on helping people in need and helping everyone that may be hurting or going through a rough time,” Barrett Bowers said.

Barrett Bowers raised a total of $3,630 for the food pantry by posting ads on Facebook. His mother, Allison Bowers says it all started with a school assignment.

“Barrett did a critical thinking and writing project this year that he had to design an imaginary hot chocolate stand. He had to make up his own recipes, he had to decide how he was going to sell it. He got done with his writing project, he asked us if he could sell real hot chocolate and give the money to The Little Free Pantry in Martin,” Allison Bowers said.

Allison Bowers says she couldn’t be more proud of her son for his efforts.

“We are so proud of him. God has just tremendously blessed this project. We had a matching donor who offered to match every dollar that he made,” Allison Bowers said.

Lisa Griffin, the owner of pantry, says the news was unexpected and she is forever grateful.

“Awesome. Words can’t really express the way I feel. He’s just a very generous young man. He’s got a huge, huge heart,” Griffin said.

Griffin says after their old building was destroyed by a storm, they were forced to utilize this plastic space that was donated.

She says this funding for the new building will get them back on track with their mission of serving the community.

“As you see, our building is small,” Griffin said. “When we pack it, it doesn’t take long for the community to empty it. We have over 100 people a month that take, use and utilize that pantry.”

The Griffins say they will leave what the building will look like and when it will be completed up to Barrett.

If you’d like to donate to The Little Food Pantry, you can do so in person or through an account set up at Simmons Bank in Martin.

The account is “thelittlefreepantry-Martin.”

The pantry can be found at 116 Clearwater Street in Martin. For more information, call (731) 819-4326 or visit their Facebook page.