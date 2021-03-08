Health department reminding vaccinated residents to cancel extra appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is encouraging citizens who get vaccinated to cancel any additional appointments they may have made.

The health department says if you’ve scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through multiple sources, notify all the locations that you may have been registered through once you do receive a vaccine.

The health department is encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they qualify, according to a news release.

The health department says they remove the vaccine from storage each day based on the number of scheduled appointments. Once the vaccine thaws, it must be used within a certain time frame before it expires.

“When citizens don’t show up for appointments, it puts a tremendous strain on vaccination sites,” Regional Director Kim Tedford said. “We have to find enough qualified people in a very short amount of time to get that vaccine.”

Canceling outstanding appointments once you’re vaccinated frees up appointments for others and staff members at the health department are scheduled based on the number of daily appointments.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-888-796-8894. You may also cancel your appointment through this phone number.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.