Jack Neal, age 84, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of the late Frances Joy Reed Neal, departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 7, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Jack was born November 29, 1936 in Millington, Tennessee, the son of the late Carlton Neal and Vernie Mae Rast Neal. He graduated from Millington High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was married November 25 ,1958 to the former Frances Joy Reed. Mrs. Neal preceded him on death on August 14, 2018 and they were members of Braden United Methodist Church. Jack was a member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge and enjoyed walking horses, attending walking horse shows and collecting pocketknives. He was an avid fan of all sports and loved the University of Memphis Tigers. Jack coached baseball and softball in earlier years and touched many lives through these sports.

Mr. Neal is survived by his daughter, Belinda Webb of Mason, TN; his son, Carl Neal of Mason, TN; his sister, Betsi Dallosta of Paris, TN; three grandchildren, Jamison Webb Pulliam (Denton) of Covington, TN, Erika Webb Posey (Joshua) of Covington, TN and Joseph Webb (Angela) of Pinson, TN; and five great-grandchildren, Tucker Webb, Jackson Posey, Noah Webb, Canon Webb Posey and Cason Pulliam.

Funeral Services for Mr. Neal will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Burke Howcroft, pastor of Lambert Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill at Mason. A visitation for Mr. Neal will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Taylor Johnson, Charles Johnson, Joshua Posey, Garner Johnson, Joshua Kugler, Steven Reed and Jackson Posey.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Braden United Methodist Church, 230 Highway 59, Mason, TN 38049.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.