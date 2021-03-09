7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,956 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,956.

Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 60-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,521 (59.5%)

38301: 3,241 (29.6%)

38356: 187 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 201 (1.8%)

38343: 75 (0.7%)

38313: 230 (2.1%)

38392: 75 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 145 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 99 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,909 (26.6%)

White: 4,765 (43.5%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 2,768 (25.3%)

Gender:

Female: 6,110 (55.8%)

Male: 4,765 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,410 (95%)

Not recovered: 87 (0.8%)

Better: 132 (1.2%)

Unknown: 131 (1.2%)

Deaths: 196 (1.8%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 565 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,860 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,590 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,573 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,581 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,275 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 699 (6.4%)

80+: 450 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (0.94%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.