Charles Bunyon Rose, age 71, resident of Oakland and husband of Mary Richmond Rose, departed this life Sunday morning, March 7, 2021 at his home.

Charles was born June 12, 1949 in Marshall, Searcy County, Arkansas, the son of the late Adger Clayton Rose and Ava Jane Bratton Rose. He graduated from Oran High School in Oran, Missouri and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise as an E-4 Machinist Mate during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1973. He graduated from State Technical Institute in Memphis with an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Electronic Technology and Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management.

Charles was employed with Methodist Hospitals of Memphis and worked at Methodist University, Methodist North, Methodist Germantown, and LeBonheur Children’s Hospital before his retirement in March of 2012. He was also previously employed at Brother Industries and Brother International in Bartlett. He was accomplished in woodworking and enjoyed golfing. He organized many golf tournaments throughout the years.

Mr. Rose is survived by his wife, Mary Richmond Rose; three daughters, Jennifer Michelle Rose Burkhart and her husband, Randy of Somerville, TN, Melissa Ann Fischer and her husband, Scott of Oakland, TN and Christie Melinda Rodgers and her husband, Todd of Collierville, TN; his sister, Linda Rose Johnson of Collierville, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Rose and his wife, Elaine of Hornbeak, TN and Larry Rose and his wife, Charlotte of Marion, AR; and eleven grandchildren, Hayley Rose Burkhart, Ella Ann Fischer, Elias Gage Fischer, Hunter Addison Rodgers, Eli Mason Rodgers, Jasimen Hill, Mason Brown, McKenzie Brown, Findley Cleveland, Brody Cleveland and Garrett Cleveland.

Graveside Services with Military Honors for Mr. Rose will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Eads Cemetery with Dave Cary officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.