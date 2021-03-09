New guidelines released for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has released new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines go in effect on Tuesday, March 9.

The health department says people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if exposed to a confirmed case and are not displaying symptoms.

According to a news release, individuals are considered fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or after two weeks of receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If someone who is fully vaccinated develops symptoms of COVID-19, the person should isolate and see their provider for testing, according to the release.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

wear a well-fitted mask and socially distance in public

wear masks, practice physical distancing and follow other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people

avoid medium and large-sized in-person gatherings

get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Masks or face coverings are still required in Madison County businesses, organizations and venues through March 31.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 public information line at (731) 240-1771.

For more information on CDC guidelines, click here.