TN Republicans push to remove judge who expanded absentee voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost every Tennessee House Republican says hearings should be held for the removal of a judge who expanded absentee voting in the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The push against Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has sparked warnings from legal experts that lawmakers were seriously considering an unprecedented breach of judicial independence.

The resolution would create a House-Senate panel to recommend whether or not to remove the judge.

Separate two-thirds votes of the House and the Senate would be needed for removal.

The threshold is met through cosponsors in the House.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally has said he would rather move similar challenges out of Nashville courtrooms.