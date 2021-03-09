Waitr expanding delivery services to Henderson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The food delivery app Waitr is expanding their delivery service in the Jackson area and bringing more jobs, according to a news release.

The app is launching in Henderson with a special for free delivery through the app, the release says.

Waitr is also offering no-contact delivery for all restaurants and has recently expanded their hours, offering delivery from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

Participating restaurants in Henderson include Sweetly Ever After, Snookum’s Steakhouse, The Fiesta, Amazing Pizza & Wings, Lion’s Pride Dining Services, Brenda’s Kitchen and Henderson Energy & Nutrition, the release says.

If you’re interested in becoming a Waitr delivery driver, click here.