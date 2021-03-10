Man injured in tractor incident in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a home in Gibson County after a man was injured in a tractor incident.
Officials says the man was driving a small tractor when he crashed into the side of a building on his property.
First responders on the scene say the driver was able to get up and call 911 for help.
The man was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital. The man’s condition is currently unknown.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.