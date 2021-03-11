Health department to distribute second vaccine doses on March 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will not be distributing second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 13.

Individuals who received their first shot of the vaccine through the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on Feb. 26 will return for their second dose on Saturday, March 20.

Those who were originally scheduled to receive their first dose on Feb. 19 were vaccinated on Feb. 26 due to snow and ice, according to a news release.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.