TN Hope Line offers support for Tennessee seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor’s Office of Faith Based and Community Initiatives have partnered with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board to create a new resource for elderly residents, according to a news release.

The TN Hope Line is a phone line offering support to lonely Tennesseans age 60 and older.

The TN Hope Line, which can be reached by calling 844-600-8262, is a free call line that is available from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trained volunteers offer encouragement and hope for lonely seniors, according to the release.

The release says callers are able to talk about whatever is on their mind, and can be connected with individuals or resources in their area if they express a specific need, such as food or basic supplies.