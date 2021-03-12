120+ volunteers needed for annual Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers of the Andrew Jackson Marathon are asking for volunteers for this year’s race.

The race, which started in 1972, is known as Tennessee’s oldest marathon, and starts and finishes in downtown Jackson.

Race organizers say they need more than 120 volunteers to help with the event, according to a news release.

For more information on the race, click here. To volunteer for the event, click here.

The race benefits the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place in compliance with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department recommendations.