Developing story: Police called to local funeral service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story as police are called to a disturbance during a local funeral service.

Jackson police responded to Straightway Church in east Jackson where they say a man walked in during a funeral armed with a hand gun.

Family members say the man with the gun was a relative.

Police say no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

Investigators say they took the man into custody for a weapons violation.

However there is no additional information at this time.

They also say this was a result of a family dispute, and this incident remains under investigation.

