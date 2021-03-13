Developing story: Police called to local funeral service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story as police are called to a disturbance during a local funeral service.
Jackson police responded to Straightway Church in east Jackson where they say a man walked in during a funeral armed with a hand gun.
Family members say the man with the gun was a relative.
Police say no shots were fired and there were no injuries.
Investigators say they took the man into custody for a weapons violation.
However there is no additional information at this time.
They also say this was a result of a family dispute, and this incident remains under investigation.
WBBJ-7 will have more on this story coming up tonight on our 10 P.M. newscast.