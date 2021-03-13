Pet of the Week: Callie

This week’s Pet of the Week brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Miss Callie!

Callie is a sweet girl who came to STAT after spending time in a local shelter.

This spunky little girl is full of energy, has an independent personality, enjoys exploring new things, and is always up for the next adventure.

She also has a sweet cuddly side. She enjoys big fluffy blankets and lounging on the couch for a movie night.

She would do well in an active family that enjoys doing things together that would include her.

She is fully vetted and would love other fur siblings or human siblings.

Are you the family Callie is looking for?

For more information on Callie or any other available dogs please call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828, visit their website or their Facebook page.