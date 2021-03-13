Spring forward: Don’t forget to change those clocks

JACKSON, Tenn — It’s that time of year again, time to spring those clocks forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 A.M. That means to set your clocks ahead one hour.

Of course, many people are not fond of the time change as it can mean “losing” an hour of sleep while springing forward.

It can also mean changes in hours worked for those who work the graveyard shift.

A bipartisan bill was even introduced called the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” aiming to end the time change.

It would actually make Daylight Saving Time permanent across all the United States.

It would further prevent a need to change the clocks back twice a year.

As the bill has been considered, at least eight Democrats and Republicans have co-sponsored the efforts to make the change a possibility.

At any rate, to avoid any inconveniences caused from running late, remember to change those clocks ahead prior to bed on Saturday night.