Yoga center offers new way to ease depression

JACKSON, Tenn. —A yoga facility is helping to ease depression without the use of prescription medication.

As part of their Yoga Teacher and Therapy program, Yoga Center of Jackson hosts a depression yoga training class.

People travel from all different states to attend this training class to be able to have their own yoga practices.

Owner of Yoga Center of Jackson, Deborah Perry says studies have shown that yoga can be very effective for those who have depression.

She says these classes have been in higher demand during the pandemic.

“There’s a huge amount of depression. People have been locked in their houses, some of them a year,” Perry said, “People are beginning to get their shots and they’re beginning to get out. But the bad thing is that they may still have that feeling, they’re still locked inside or that they’re afraid that something is after them.”

Perry says she hopes those who attend can help others to shed some of the causes of their depression.

By being able to calm down, and breathe better. To get their mind to be quiet while relieving sadness.

There will be another class April 10 and 11 for those interested in learning.

For more information visit the Yoga Center of Jackson’s website or visit their Facebook page.