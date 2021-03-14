Spring Bridal Expo offers shopping convenience to brides

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Area brides had the chance to find the perfect “one” of almost everything for their special day.

It was a beautiful day witnessing many brides from all over getting the first glimpse at how they envision their wedding days.

And also to see many different vendors able to provide a variety of offerings.

For the first time ever, Magnolia Manor and Chapel in Humboldt hosted a Spring Bridal Expo.

“We decided to do this because we wanted vendors to have that opportunity this year to be able to come out and display everything that they offer to the brides. Due to COVID and things like that some expos were cancelled,” said Co-sponsor and Organizer, Tim Hayes.

Many of these same vendors were those who were set to be displayed at the annual Carl Perkins Civic Center Bridal Expo that was cancelled for various reasons during the pandemic.

Co-owner of Magnolia Manor Chapel, Lyne Sands says she wanted to make sure brides still have a chance at finding what they need for their special day.

“Brides like to shop. That’s part of the entourage of getting married. So being able to come in and see really all the nice things, the vendors who are locals here have is a good opportunity for everyone,” Sands said.

There were a variety of displays from bridal dresses, cake tastings, different food offerings, wine, table rentals and even violinists.

“We have Humboldt, Lexington, Jackson, so from all over. We wanted people everywhere to come that offer anything to give them that opportunity,” Hayes said.

Vendors say it’s a dream come true to be able to provide a service to brides during wedding season.

“We’re very happy to be able to meet new brides and to see new faces and old faces too. For the experience of finding their wedding gowns, finding “The One,” said owner of Rina’s Bridal, Rina Cerdeira.

“We have different styles of chairs, tables, linens, china, flatware, tents, lighting and draping. So a little bit of everything, and so we’re just really excited to meet all our brides that are coming through today,” said owner of M&M Rentals, Morgan Hornsby.

There was also a bridal fashion show put on by Rina’s Bridal to give brides the chance to find the perfect dress.

“It’s actually really cool whenever they see the show and whenever they come to shop. And they are like, this one, this is the one that I love! And sometimes they already have the feelings before they’re able to try it on, and it’s so fun to be apart of their special moment,”Cerdeira said.

Venue owners say after such success today, they look forward to making the expo an annual event every spring moving forward.