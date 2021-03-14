UT Martin’s Music Department continues music series

MARTIN, Tenn– The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Music Department is hosting multiple musical series, guiding music majors through the importance of sound.

The series features popular musicians who give their insight on music.

The university invited special guest Raúl Malo, lead singer of country music band ‘The Mavericks.’

“Really if you expose them to good music early on, chances are they’re going to gravitate toward interesting and really great music,” said Malo.

The Music Department will continue its series throughout the month of March.