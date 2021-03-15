New visitor center opens at Reelfoot Lake State Park

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, unveiled a new visitor center at Reelfoot Lake State Park.

The new Great River Road Visitors Center opened Friday and will serve as a gathering place for park programs, according to a news release. This includes eagle tours and other park elements, the release.

Tennessee State Parks welcomed 34.7 million visits over 2020, with a $1.84 billion economic impact in Tennessee, according to a TDEC report.

