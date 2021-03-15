No new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madison County on Monday morning, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

There are currently 10,985 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,531 (59.5%)
  • 38301: 3,253 (29.6%)
  • 38356: 188 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 201 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 75 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 231 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 77 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 145 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 7 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,922 (26.6%)
  • White: 4,785 (43.6%)
  • Asian: 52 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 258 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,764 (25.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,126 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,780 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,432 (95%)
  • Not recovered: 89 (0.8%)
  • Better: 137 (1.2%)
  • Unknown: 128 (1.2%)
  • Deaths: 198 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,259 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,868 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,592 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,579 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,591 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,277 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 702 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 451 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

