JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Wednesday, March 17, the Carl Perkins Civic Center will be opened as a weather shelter, according to a news release from the city of Jackson.

The Civic Center and the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport will be open for residents seeking shelter starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the release says.

Both locations will still adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.