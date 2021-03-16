Gov. Bill Lee proposes legislation prohibiting Confucius Institutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has introduced new legislation titled the “Transparency in Foreign Investment Act.”

Part of the legislation would prevent public universities from hosting Confucius Institutes, which are run by Hanban — the Office of Chinese Language Council International — with the idea of promoting cross-culture learning.

“My administration is taking a look at these programs and partnerships like them that have concerning ties to Communist regimes right in our own backyard,” Gov. Lee said in a video posted to Twitter on Feb. 25.

We need greater transparency in foreign influences on TN college campuses. Let’s talk about Confucius Institutes. pic.twitter.com/hjo5F3Edlg — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 25, 2021

Gov. Lee says this was one of of his key priorities for 2021, but also follows recent changes on the federal level.

“Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas – not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows,” Gov. Lee said. “After the federal government rolled back critical reporting requirements around Confucius Institutes, my administration is taking action to provide Tennessee taxpayers greater transparency in all foreign investment on our campuses. I thank university leadership for working with us to preserve the integrity of our state and national security.”

The legislation would also require public colleges and universities disclose gifts and contracts that come from a foreign source, as well as refuse those that could pose a threat to national security.

To read the full legislation, click here.