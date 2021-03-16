Health department moves to Phase 2a, 2b, 55+ for COVID vaccines

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has moved to scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Madison County residents in Phase 2a, Phase 2b, and ages 55 and older, according to a news release.

Phase 2a includes:

social services, including child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure

commercial agriculture

commercial food production

correctional staff not included in Phase 1a1, including administrative staff and those without regular contact with the public or inmates

public transit

Phase 2b includes critical infrastructure employees, such as:

transportation, including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports

public infrastructure, including dams, roads, locks and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection and procession

telecommunications, including those providing direct services

utilities/energy, including line workers, worker and other maintenance, engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services

Residents included in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, Phase 1b, and Phase 1c will continue to be able to book vaccination appointments, the release says.

Residents in these phases can schedule an appointment online by clicking here.

Individuals who do not have Internet access can schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment line at 1-888-796-8894.

If you have questions about your appointment or trouble scheduling an appointment, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment line.

Appointments will be scheduled in 30 minute increments. Residents can come to the health department at any point during the 30 minute time frame, but you are asked to bring a valid ID.

Vaccines are not currently available to the general public.