Jackson-Madison County Library hosts road trip themed event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is asking families to join them on a road trip this spring break.

The library is hosting the event Read Across America: The Literary Road Trip.

The activity will start during spring break and go through to April.

Adult Services Librarian, Shayne Plunk says this activity involves all 50 states and the whole family.

“As a family you are going to read books that are set in those states and you are going to actually mark off which ones you read through,” Plunk said.

Pamphlets with the states can be picked up at the library.

Participants can turn in the pamphlet at the end of April and win a road trip themed gift basket.