James Donald Tucker, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Shirley Tucker, departed this life Monday morning, March 15, 2021 at his home.

Donald was born May 30, 1938 in Des Arc, Arkansas, the son of the late Perry Tucker and Pauline Jones Tucker. He graduated from Fayette County High School in Somerville, Tennessee and had been a resident of Arkansas for many years. He was married October 1, 1960 to the former Shirley M. Jones and served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard from 1961 until 1967. Donald was an antique dealer for many years before his retirement in 2017 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Somerville. He was a family man who loved special times with his family and an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Tucker of Somerville, TN; two sons, J.D. Tucker and his wife, Cheryl of Laconia, TN and Ron Tucker of Somerville, TN; his brother, Derl Tucker of Somerville, TN; eight grandchildren, Justin Tucker, Donna Tucker, Levi Glover, William Tucker, Courtney Tucker Yager, Willie Tucker, Catie Tucker Brooks and Mack Tucker; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Tucker will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Skip Brock. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Tucker will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dirk Jones, Jimmy Ferguson, Tommy Tucker, Justin Tucker, Willie Tucker, Levi Glover, Gerald Tucker and Michael Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Dowdy, Bill Knight and Charles Kendrick.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Center Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.