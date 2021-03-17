Attorney explains class action lawsuit involving Jackson City Court

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you were arrested between January 18, 2016 and January 18, 2019 in the City of Jackson, you may be owed some money.

Mark Donahoe was one of the attorneys in a class action lawsuit that was settled back in November. It claimed warrants were improperly signed, and people were held in jail illegally.

“We started looking into it and investigating, and it turns out every warrant for the last several years in City Court has been legally invalid,” Donahoe said.

The million dollar settlement included money for a website, advertisements, attorneys fees, and anywhere between $100 and $2,100 dollars for victims.

“It depends on how long you were in jail on your illegal warrants past that initial 48 hour period,” Donahoe said.

So how do you get your money? Donahoe says it’s supposed to be a simple process.

“You don’t have to go through a lawyer to do that. You don’t have to consult anybody to do that. You just go directly to the website, fill it out, and you’re entitled to get your money.”

But you have to act fairly quickly.

“Anyone who has been affected needs to file a claim prior to May 20th of this year,” Donahoe said. “If you don’t file a claim prior to May 20th, or otherwise object, you can’t thereafter recover at all.”

After May 20, the court will then have to re-approve the recovery money, and you should get payments after that.

Click here to visit the website.