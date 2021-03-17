North Hospital on track for September surgeries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction at North Hospital is on track to serve their first orthopedic patients in September, according to a news release from West Tennessee Healthcare.

West Tennessee Healthcare bought the hospital in June 2018 from Tennova, and later made plans to renovate the first and second floors for patients having short-stay orthopedic surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, the release says.

Those plans included renovations to the main entrance, waiting room, patient registration areas, cafeteria, and visitor restrooms. In addition, the hospital system planned for renovations to include an eighth operating room, space for a 24-bed pre-operative and recovery area, and cosmetic repairs to 20 patient rooms.

“We are excited to be able to serve our orthopedic patients in this newly renovated, convenient location in North Jackson soon,” said Deann Thelen, Chief Executive Officer of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. “We believe that these changes will enhance access to care and will improve the patient experience for those who are seeking orthopedic services in our community.”

The North Hospital currently provides emergency, radiology, interventional radiology and laboratory services, as well as the Sleep Disorders Center.