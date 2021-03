Graveside service for Loretta S. Jones, age 81, will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow in Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Jones died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Forest Cove Nursing & Rehab Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.