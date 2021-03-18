Summer camps relaunching in Jackson, nearly one year after start of pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — In 2020, coronavirus caused summer camps across the area to shut down.

It was still relatively new, and we didn’t know what the next few months were going to hold.

Nearly a year later, those summer camps are starting to reopen, including in Jackson. Although with a few more safety measures.

The city of Jackson announced Thursday, summer camp programs at Westwood Recreation Center, and the T.R. White Sportsplex would be relaunching.

“Families look forward to this opportunity for their children to come and have a safe place during the summer so that parents can continue to work, and they know their children are being well taken care of,” said Christi David, Director of Community Engagement for Jackson Recreation and Parks.

Much of the activities from years past will return, though they are making some adjustments.

“Any time we’re moving throughout the building, changing classes, we will be masking up for those things. A mask is also now part of our uniform. We are not going to be doing any field trips this year, just out of precautionary measures,” David said.

Both programs start on June 1 and will run through July 23. This year they will be downsizing both camps.

“So we will only be taking 90 students — 90 children, here at Westwood. At T.R. White, we’ll be taking 130,” David said.

It was a long year for the program, and no one was sure when they would come back, or how.

But with COVID-19 cases declining and vaccine success, they want this to be summer fun all over again.

“We’re excited to give children a little fun back. I think this year we could all use a little fun,” David said.

Registration for Westwood camp is April 15 and April 19 at T.R. White. Both will be at 8 a.m.

You can also register online on the city’s website, here.

Both are $135 per child. They will get a T-Shirt included when they pay.

You can call the center at (731) 425-8399 to get information on which ages go to which camps.