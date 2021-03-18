UT Martin to reopen for in-person classes this fall

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin announced plans Thursday for students to return to in-person classes for fall 2021.

The in-person option for the fall semester applies to the main campus and the regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville and Ripley, according to a news release.

The university will also host an in-person Spring Preview Day for junior and senior high school students on April 10, the release says. That will be held in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The university will also hold Future Skyhawk receptions for students who have been admitted to the university. Those will be held in April in Jackson, Dyersburg, Franklin, Memphis and Martin, the release says.

In-person Summer Orientation and Registration events will begin May 24 and continue through July, according to the release.

Additional information is available through the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731) 881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at (731) 881-7012.