Choate Engineering Performance to invest $8 million, create 100 jobs in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced new operations for an automotive company in Bolivar.

According to a news release, Choate Engineering Performance plans to invest $8 million to retrofit and improve an existing facility on Lake Street in Bolivar. The release says the company will manufacture engines and components for the auto industry at the 155,000-square-foot facility.

The company also plans to create about 100 jobs over the next five years, with hiring underway now, the release says.

