Martha Litton Cursey, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Mike Cursey, departed this life Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 at her home.

Martha was born October 25, 1950 in Blytheville, Arkansas and graduated from Treadwell High School in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Lowell Little and [mother’s name goes here]. She received her bachelor’s degree from Memphis State University and was employed as a teacher in both Shelby County Schools and Memphis City Schools before her retirement eight years ago.

Martha was married August 27, 1972 to Michael “Mike” Cursey and had been a resident of Oakland, Tennessee for the past fifteen years. She was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and was involved in the Community Bible Study. She enjoyed home economics and nutrition.

Mrs. Cursey is survived by her husband 48 years, Mike Cursey of Oakland, TN; two sons, Jonathan Cursey of Austin, TX and Scott Cursey of Oakland, TN; and her granddaughter, Brianna Cursey.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

