Mr. Erby Lynn Joyce age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Methodist University Hospital of Memphis, TN.

Mr. Joyce was born on August 5, 1954 in Memphis, TN to the late Mr. Roger Joyce and Mrs. Margrent Faye Westbrook Joyce. Mr. Erby worked as a commercial driver for the S&S Tire Company for many years.

He is survived by one son: Health Joyce of Lake Lelisnore, CA; one brother: David Porter of Jackson, TN; one sister: Carol Cooke.

The Joyce family are honoring the wishes of Mr. Erby for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.