Authorities search for missing man

HARDIN CO, Tenn. — Authorities search for a missing man who investigators say was driving a car when it went into the Tennessee River Friday evening.

1/2

2/2



Saturday Hardin County authorities recovered a car from the Tennessee River.

“We recovered the vehicle and the one occupant of the vehicle was recovered as well,” said Hardin Co. EMA Director, Melvin Martin.

Martin says the identity of the man has not been released.

“THP is doing an investigation so we don’t have that as of yet to release,” Martin said.

The man drove the car from the restaurant parking lot into the water.

The water levels are just about 3 feet above flood levels, making the job to find him even harder.

Martin says they are grateful to several agencies that assisted in the recovery effort.

“All our divers and our fire department, everybody, we had a lot of help this morning to get done. And we were just glad to recover the body and the vehicle for the family,” Martin said.

Martin says the Tennessee Highway Patrol will continue their investigation to determine the cause of death.

Stay with WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news on air and online for updates as more information is released.