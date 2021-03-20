Jody Allen

1946 – 2021

Jody Allen, age 75, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Richard Allen, departed this life Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021 at her home.

Jody was born March 5, 1946 in Hickory Flatt, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Vardeman Charley Mays and Della Mae Minor Brown.

She received her education in Saulsbury, Tennessee and was a longtime resident of Moscow, Tennessee.

She was married April 14, 1962 to Richard Allen and was a homemaker throughout her life.

Jody was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed flowers and special times with children.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Richard Allen of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Rhonda Tollison and her husband, Michael of Moscow, TN; her son, Richard Lee “Bubba” Allen and his wife, Tracie of Braden, TN; four grandchildren, William Philip Allen and his wife, Brecken, Casey Allen, Luke Allen and Lauren Allen; and her great-grandson, Jacob Allen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Mays, Norman Mays and Charley Mays.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Allen will be held at 4 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 with Mrs. Allen’s son-in-law, Michael Tollison, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard “Bubba” Allen, William Philip Allen, Casey Allen, Luke Allen, Bo Allen and Michael Tollison. Honorary pallbearers will be William Allen, Greg Bryan and Mike McClure.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center