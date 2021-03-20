Local pharmacy distributes Johnson and Johnson vaccine

JACKSON, TN — One local pharmacy holds a drive-thru vaccine event in Jackson, Saturday.

Phipps Pharmacy gave patients the chance to receive their first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Madison County during a drive- thru vaccination event.

The vaccines were given by appointment only at no cost to patients regardless of their insurance.

Those who signed up drove through the parking lot to get a quick shot of the vaccine and waited 15 minutes, making sure they had no symptoms after receiving their shots.

Phipps Pharmacy President and CEO Dr. Jay Phipps says they wanted to make the process easy for patients.

“Our process started with an appointment-based model. Everyone had to have an appointment and we scheduled two appointments every minute for three hours (Saturday),” said Phipps.

Phipps says the pharmacy received more than 400 doses to distribute allowing them to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had people this week that have cried because they were allowed to go to their child’s wedding once they get the vaccines, said Phipps.

Dr. Phipps encourages patients to get the first vaccine that is available. Phipps Pharmacy has already administered more than 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at their three locations.

“If the public wants to monitor our supply and our appointments, the best thing to do is to monitor our Facebook page. We try to update that on the regular bases that would be the most recent information,” said Phipps.