Local University continues annual Spring Rummage Sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university is helping to raise money for its students in a special way.

For over 20 years Freed-Hardeman University Associates have given the community the opportunity to shop with a great sale, while raising money for its students.

When you walk into the Henderson County National Guard Armory you will find plenty of items.

From clothes, to jewelry, home decor and more at the Spring Rummage Sale, and it’s all to raise money for student scholarships at FHU.

The FHU Associates is a women’s organization and the members have volunteered time to raise money for student scholarships.

With more than three million dollars being raised over the course of 50 years.

“All of the proceeds go to help student scholarships. I’m really blessed to be able to be in with that. It’s special because of the people, it’s special because these ladies worked tirelessly all year long to put on these rummage sales. It’s all for the students and they just have such big hearts to do that for us,” said one recipient.

FHU student and scholarship recipient, Kayla Hunter says it’s important to get the community involved in the sale.

Because not only can they shop for things they want, but they can leave knowing they helped others further their education.

“It’s a good use, of like all purpose things, so they can re-purpose things that somebody else decided they do have use for anymore. But really they should just leave knowing they have done something to help the community, help the associates and help the students, ” Hunter said.

Hunter also says she hopes the fundraiser will have a great turnout for the next scholarship recipients.

If you missed your chance for a shopping spree, the Spring Rummage Sale will take place again Saturday from 7:30 in the morning until noon.