U of M-Lambuth campus holds Spring Campus Day

JACKSON, Tenn.– Saturday marked the first official day of spring.

For prospective college students, it was the perfect opportunity to learn about what a local university has to offer..

A Spring Campus Day event was held on the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

The event enabled prospective freshmen to visit the campus to learn about the admissions process and scholarship opportunities with the university.

Students also had an opportunity to mix and mingle with faculty and staff.