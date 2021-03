NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Justin Timberlake will open a three-level restaurant in downtown Nashville next month.

The Nashville Tennessean reports Timberlake teamed with restaurateur Sam Fox to open the Twelve Thirty Club on Apr. 14.

The first level will be a honky-tonk with live music. The second level will be a cocktail lounge.

The third level will be a supper club with live music and dinner intended to last all evening.