Local university presents play

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university presented a play Saturday to entertain its students, faculty and the community.

The Union University Theatre presented a play called “The School for Scandal” Saturday afternoon at the W.D. Powell Theatre.

The play was written by Richard Brinsely Sheridan in 1777 and is a witty satire targeting the upper class of London.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating was limited to help with spacing in the theatre.

If you missed Saturday’s production, there is still time to catch a show later this week.

Performances continue through March 23 and shows start at 2:30 p.m.

General admission for the play is $7.

For more information visit their website.