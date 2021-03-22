Barbara Sue Simmons German, age 81, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Marvin Acie German, departed this life Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home.

Barbara Sue was born August 23, 1939 in Eudora, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Elwood Woodrow Simmons and Freddie Mae Wiley Simmons. She was married June 2, 1957 to Marvin Acie German and was employed as a purchasing agent for General Cable before her retirement. She was a member of Morris Memorial Baptist Church in Moscow and loved animals. Barbara Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Mrs. German is survived by her daughter, Debbie Reeves (Ricky) of Williston, TN; her son, Marvin Acie German, Jr. (Kathy) of Red Banks, MS; her brother, Edward Simmons (Carmen) of Iuka, MS; two grandsons, Greg Reeves (Tasha) of Somerville, TN and Cory German (Tia) of Byhalia, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla Reeves, Jamie Reeves, Hadley Sue German and Paisley Kay German.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Williams, Carolyn Tacker and Linda Garcia; and her grandson, Aaron German.

Funeral Services for Mrs. German will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mrs. German’s grandson, Greg Reeves and special music will be provided by Tiffany Watkins and John Gaylor.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Ray Garcia, Joe Long, Jason German, Anthony German and Steve Lee.

