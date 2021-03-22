Jackson Symphony announces April events

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is hosting a few events during the month of April.

The Jackson Symphony is hosting their 60th Birthday Bash at the Greyhound on April 8.

The following evening, on April 9, they are hosting “A Night of Symphonic Rock” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“We’re so excited for the Symphony to be celebrating its 60th anniversary season. Amidst all of the things that have been somewhat a trial this year, we have an exciting weekend planned,” said Sherry Freeman, executive director of the Jackson Symphony.

Seating is limited, but tickets are still available.

To buy a ticket or learn more, call the Symphony at (731) 427-6440 or click here.